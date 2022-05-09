SkyView
FBI, Chester Co. deputies search for wanted murder suspect

By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI announced that it is assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a murder suspect.

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 30, is wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and three others injured. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Powell Drive in Chester on March 6.

At the time of the shooting Miller was wearing an ankle monitor while on bond for a previous crime. According to FBI officials, Miller removed the monitor prior to the incident and has not been seen or heard from since.

Miller is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Miller has ties to Chester, Blackstock and Baltimore, Maryland. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

More information on Miller can be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/law-enforcement-assistance/vangereil-dretreckes-miller.

If you have any information, call CCSO at 803-385-5433 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

