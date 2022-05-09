Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dog found shot, mutilated

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic case involving a dog.

On Sunday, a deputy met with a resident in the Timberchase area of Hartsville who reported that her dog had been missing over the last couple of days and that her dog had been found dead in Chesterfield County.

The sheriff’s office said that dog appeared to have been shot and mutilated.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to call 843-398-4501 to help in the investigation.

