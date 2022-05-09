SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia PD investigating a body at Elmwood Avenue

Columbia PD found unidentified body
Columbia PD found unidentified body(None)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they found an unidentified female body Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy into the body to find a cause of death.

We will have more on this investigation as we are updated.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct.
Judge denies bond on new charge for teen sentenced for sexual assault
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dog found shot, mutilated
FBI, Chester Co. deputies search for wanted murder suspect
FBI, Chester Co. deputies search for wanted murder suspect
A task force has been established to solve the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Massey on May 10,...
Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago