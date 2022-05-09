Columbia PD investigating a body at Elmwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they found an unidentified female body Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy into the body to find a cause of death.

We will have more on this investigation as we are updated.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting #ColumbiaPDSC officers after a female's body was found this afternoon at the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. While no signs of foul play were immediately visible, an autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death. Updates here. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 9, 2022

