3.29 magnitude earthquake measured near Elgin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured near Elgin early Monday morning.
The earthquake happened around 1:32 a.m. about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.
