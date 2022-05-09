SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3.29 magnitude earthquake measured near Elgin

Authorities say the quake, with an epicenter near Elgin, South Carolina, occurred just after...
Authorities say the quake, with an epicenter near Elgin, South Carolina, occurred just after 1:30 a.m. ET Monday and had a preliminary 3.3 magnitude. There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured near Elgin early Monday morning.

The earthquake happened around 1:32 a.m. about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

To see more about the earthquake, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
WIS Sunday First Alert Weather
WIS Sunday First Alert Weather
WIS Saturday Sunrise First Alert Weather
WIS Saturday Sunrise First Alert Weather