3.29 magnitude earthquake measured near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured near Elgin early Monday morning.

The earthquake happened around 1:32 a.m. about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

