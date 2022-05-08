SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Upstate teenager rescued after falling 40 feet into well

Teenager rescued from well
Teenager rescued from well(Gaffney City Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Police Department said firefighters rescued a teenager trapped inside a well on Saturday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene at around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old boy had fallen approximately 40 feet into the well near Pacolet Highway.

Firefighters talked to the teenager while they were getting ready for the rescue. Thankfully, the boy was able to tread water and hold onto nearby pipes while firefighters worked to get to him.

A firefighter was lowered into the well and got the boy out at 8:24 p.m. EMS officials transported him to the hospital for treatment. However, firefighters said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Gaffney Police Department said even though these situations are rare, they still train for them regularly.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

WIS Awareness-Free Statewide Meals Over The Summer For Students
WIS Awareness-Free Statewide Meals Over The Summer For Students
WIS Awareness 5/8/22
WIS Awareness 5/8/22
The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of...
South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday
Accident at the 2300 block of Ridge Road in Leesville around 6 p.m. on May 7
Coroner identifies victim in Ridge Road accident
Midlands high school basketball coach going back to college to get his degree
Midlands high school basketball coach goes back to college and earns degree