Upstate teenager rescued after falling 40 feet into well

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Police Department said firefighters rescued a teenager trapped inside a well on Saturday night.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene at around 7:57 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old boy had fallen approximately 40 feet into the well near Pacolet Highway.

Firefighters talked to the teenager while they were getting ready for the rescue. Thankfully, the boy was able to tread water and hold onto nearby pipes while firefighters worked to get to him.

A firefighter was lowered into the well and got the boy out at 8:24 p.m. EMS officials transported him to the hospital for treatment. However, firefighters said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Gaffney Police Department said even though these situations are rare, they still train for them regularly.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.