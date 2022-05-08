One life lost and two others were injured in a collision on I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol around 6:35 p.m. on I-20 eastbound near Broad River Road Exit 65 a crash took place.

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries caused during the wreck, but the passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was also injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time, the condition of the people injured is unknown.

The crash is still an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

