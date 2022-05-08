SkyView
One life lost and two others were injured in a collision on I-20

Crash took place on I-20 eastbound near Broad River Road Exit 65
Crash took place on I-20 eastbound near Broad River Road Exit 65(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol around 6:35 p.m. on I-20 eastbound near Broad River Road Exit 65 a crash took place.

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries caused during the wreck, but the passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was also injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time, the condition of the people injured is unknown.

The crash is still an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

