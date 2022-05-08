“Moms in Mourning” come together for Mother’s Day and remember the children they have lost

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Otisha Mickens lost her daughters Jaimey and Jazzmyne Greene in November 2021 after being gunned down in their front yard.

Sunday will be Mickens’ first Mother’s Day without them, and she says she still cries every day mourning their loss.

Mickens still honored the holiday by hosting a luncheon for other women who have also lost their children.

“Certain ones of y’all are sharing the same pain that I am,” Otisha said as the event started.

She says that’s why she and her niece got together and invited women to the luncheon because she knew she wouldn’t be the only missing her loved ones Sunday.

Women shared photos of their children around the table, each image having a different story.

“He’s been gone three years, five months, right now,” one mother said holding a photo of her son in a football uniform.

Another mother addressed the room as she told the story of her son being killed at work.

Mickens started an organization in memory of her daughters, the Jazz and Jaimey Organization.

The women found serenity in each other as they prayed, “God we thank you for the days ahead… we thank you for the peace you have given us.”

