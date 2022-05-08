SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

“Moms in Mourning” come together for Mother’s Day and remember the children they have lost

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Otisha Mickens lost her daughters Jaimey and Jazzmyne Greene in November 2021 after being gunned down in their front yard.

RELATED STORY | Mother speaks out against domestic violence after daughters killed in shooting
RELATED STORY | Funeral arrangements made for sisters killed in Lexington County shooting

Sunday will be Mickens’ first Mother’s Day without them, and she says she still cries every day mourning their loss.

Mickens still honored the holiday by hosting a luncheon for other women who have also lost their children.

“Certain ones of y’all are sharing the same pain that I am,” Otisha said as the event started.

She says that’s why she and her niece got together and invited women to the luncheon because she knew she wouldn’t be the only missing her loved ones Sunday.

Women shared photos of their children around the table, each image having a different story.

“He’s been gone three years, five months, right now,” one mother said holding a photo of her son in a football uniform.

Another mother addressed the room as she told the story of her son being killed at work.

Mickens started an organization in memory of her daughters, the Jazz and Jaimey Organization.

The women found serenity in each other as they prayed, “God we thank you for the days ahead… we thank you for the peace you have given us.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler for Mother’s Day with 60s for highs
Law enforcement was investigating reports of a shooting and deadly vehicle strike on Fairfield...
Driver identified in deadly vehicle strike in Richland County
One dead and two injured in Richland Co. accident
One dead and two injured in Richland Co. car accident
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
More charges added in case against local Richland photographer