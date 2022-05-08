Midlands high school basketball coach goes back to college and earns degree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gray Collegiate Academy high school coach Dion Bethea earned his degree this past weekend.

The coach juggled both his basketball team and online courses.

In 1997, Bethea was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, a type of cancer that affect the white blood cells. And, after spending six months at that time to receive treatment, he decided to put his degree on hold.

He instead followed his dream of coaching, and has been doing it ever since.

Encouraged by his wife, he was motivated and ended up finishing his college classes.

“If I, did it at 47, I know you can do it,” Coach Bethea said.

After months of classes, he earned his Sports Management degree from Benedict College.

He told WIS this accomplishment wasn’t just about him.

“This weekend is about my wife and Mother’s Day and she is very important to this whole process, and helping me get to this point,” Bethea said.

