Man charged for selling fentanyl to man who died of an overdose, sheriff’s office says

58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police...
58-year-old William "Dean" Lively was arrested and charged with homicide after Florida police say he sold fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man who sold fentanyl to a man who later died from an overdose has been charged with homicide resulting from the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old William “Dean” Lively Wednesday on a warrant related to the victim’s death in November.

Investigators with the department said the victim purchased what he thought was heroin from Lively. He injected the substance when he returned home.

The man’s wife, who drove him to purchase the heroin, later left to go to a convenience store. When she returned, investigators said she found her husband unresponsive.

Investigators said the wife contacted Lively via text messages and phone calls, requesting Narcan and help.

Lively reportedly asked if the man was ok. She told him later that her husband had died.

After an autopsy was conducted, police said the victim’s death was from accidental acute drug toxicity, with the substances identified as fentanyl and alprazolam.

