Lexington Co. respond to shooting at apartment complex

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 100 block...
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 100 block of Brevard Parkway.(None)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on the scene of a shooting at the 100 block of Brevard Parkway.

Deputies say one man was shot at an apartment complex and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

First responders said the man has a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.

Investigators are working to interview neighbors who might have seen or heard something related to the shooting.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to share tips with Midlands Crimestoppers.

