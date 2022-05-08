SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days

Plus... Earthquake felt southwest of Lugoff, SC
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Skies clear up for Monday and stay that way through Wednesday with mild temps for the afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

  • Did you feel it? A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit just 5miles southwest of Lugoff, SC at 1:32am.
  • Sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, high pressure controls our weather.
  • Highs are in the mid 70s today, upper 70s Tuesday, and near 80 by Wednesday.
  • We see a few showers Thursday afternoon, just a 20% chance.
  • There’s a 60% chance of rain and showers by Friday, lasting into Saturday.
First Alert Summary

Did you feel the earthquake early this morning at 1:32? It was a magnitude 3.3 that was around 2 miles deep into the earth’s crust. The epicenter was around 5 miles southwest of Lugoff, SC.

Skies are sunny today as high pressure builds from the north and our coastal low moves farther to the east. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Tonight is another chilly one with lows in the upper 40s. Skies are clear and stay that way throughout Tuesday with high temps in the upper 70s.

Wednesday is a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Morning lows are in the low 50s.

Thursday our friend, the old coastal low, starts moving west toward Georgia and SC. This increases clouds throughout the day and brings a 20% chance of showers.

The low arrives Friday and brings light rain showers throughout the day Friday. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low to mid 70s. Chances of rain is 60%. Right now it looks like a 0.1-0.25″. Saturday we still have the low in the region and that brings a 50% chance of more showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Forecast Update

Monday: Becoming sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some late afternoon showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and showers. Highs are in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

