FIRST ALERT- Cool & Breezy for Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of clouds this morning and then some sunshine by the afternoon with highs reach the upper 60s.

First Alert Headlines

Mother’s Day is even cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with clouds and sun.

Monday we have mid 70s with sunny skies.

Tuesday we have upper 70s and sunny skies once again.

Wednesday is also looking great with low 80s and sunny skies.

Rain moves in by Friday.

First Alert Summary

Happy Mother’s Day! We start off the day with cloudy skies and a few breaks within the clouds by the afternoon. High temps are in the upper 60s. Winds are going to be out of the northeast and will keep our temps cool as a large upper level low sits to our east. High pressure builds from New England and that will keep us dry.

Lows tonight are dipping down into the upper 40s, kinda chilly for your start Monday! High pressure builds over the region and we see highs reach the mid 70s. Skies are sunny with sinking air from that high pressure system keeping the clouds at bay.

Tuesday morning lows dip down to the low 50s. Highs reach the upper 70s with more sunshine as the high pressure holds on to our region from the north.

Wednesday we have highs in the low 80s with sunny skies and morning lows are in the low 50s.

Mid 50s are expected Thursday morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon.

The upper level low that’s been hanging out to our east swings closer to the area by Friday. This increases our chance of rain showers to 60%. High temperatures are in the upper 70s.

Forecast Update

Mother’s Day: Even cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. More clouds than sunshine for most of the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some rain showers, some evening thunder is possible. Highs are in the upper 70s.

