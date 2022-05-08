SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Cool & Breezy for Mother’s Day

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise each Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got plenty of clouds this morning and then some sunshine by the afternoon with highs reach the upper 60s.

First Alert Headlines

  • Mother’s Day is even cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with clouds and sun.
  • Monday we have mid 70s with sunny skies.
  • Tuesday we have upper 70s and sunny skies once again.
  • Wednesday is also looking great with low 80s and sunny skies.
  • Rain moves in by Friday.
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Mother’s Day! We start off the day with cloudy skies and a few breaks within the clouds by the afternoon. High temps are in the upper 60s. Winds are going to be out of the northeast and will keep our temps cool as a large upper level low sits to our east. High pressure builds from New England and that will keep us dry.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Lows tonight are dipping down into the upper 40s, kinda chilly for your start Monday! High pressure builds over the region and we see highs reach the mid 70s. Skies are sunny with sinking air from that high pressure system keeping the clouds at bay.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Tuesday morning lows dip down to the low 50s. Highs reach the upper 70s with more sunshine as the high pressure holds on to our region from the north.

wis
wis(WIS)

Wednesday we have highs in the low 80s with sunny skies and morning lows are in the low 50s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Mid 50s are expected Thursday morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)

The upper level low that’s been hanging out to our east swings closer to the area by Friday. This increases our chance of rain showers to 60%. High temperatures are in the upper 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update

Mother’s Day: Even cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. More clouds than sunshine for most of the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of some rain showers, some evening thunder is possible. Highs are in the upper 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

WIS Saturday Sunrise First Alert Weather
WIS Saturday Sunrise First Alert Weather
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to threat of severe weather
wis
FIRST ALERT- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Midlands
FIRST ALERT- Downpours and storms this afternoon/evening. Cooler and drier for the weekend
FIRST ALERT- Downpours and storms this afternoon/evening. Cooler and drier for the weekend