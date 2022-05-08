Coroner identifies victim in Ridge Road accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher has identified Janet Johnson Caulk, 68, of Wagener as the victim of the Ridge Road crash.

The accident happened at the 2300 block of Ridge Road in Leesville around 6 p.m. on May 7.

According to Fisher, Caulk was traveling westbound on Ridge Road when the vehicle she was driving went into a ditch and overturned.

Caulk was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

