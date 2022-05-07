SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Upstate murder suspect found in New York nearly 3 years after shooting

Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell(Family members)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department announced that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) recently took an Upstate man wanted for murder into custody.

Officers said Miguel Otero was wanted for Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. According to officers, these charges came from the shooting that killed Bruce Campbell in 2019.

Officers said Campbell was found dead on June 11, 2019, inside a car park in his driveway.

Through their investigation into the incident, officers learned that Otero fled to the state of New York following the shooting.

The Fountain Inn Police Department, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked agencies in New York for help.

Fugitive task forces in Greenville, SC, New York City and Rochester, NY, worked together to find out where Otero was. Eventually, they tracked Otero down and took him into custody in Rochester, NY, on May 3, 2022.

Otero is the second person charged in connection with Cambell’s death. On June 22, 2020, Tori Staton was located near the Bronx in New York and taken into custody. Staton was also charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

One dead and two injured in Richland Co. accident
One dead and two injured in Richland Co. car accident
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
More charges added in case against local Richland photographer
Car accident in Kershaw County takes a life and sends another to a hospital.
Kershaw Co. accident leaves one dead, one injured
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler temps this weekend with sunshine and clouds