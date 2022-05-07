Deadly vehicle strike on Fairfield Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at Fairfield Road near I-20 on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a body in the road.

One person at the scene, was hit and killed by a vehicle. The events leading up to the when the person was hit are still under investigation.

Investigators said they did not know if the victim getting hit was deliberate or not. Law enforcement is encouraging the public to avoid the scene.

We will have more on the incident as we are updated.

