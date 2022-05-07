SkyView
Deadly vehicle strike on Fairfield Rd

Law enforcement was investigating reports of a shooting and deadly vehicle strike on Fairfield...
Law enforcement was investigating reports of a shooting and deadly vehicle strike on Fairfield Rd Saturday.(WIS News 10)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at Fairfield Road near I-20 on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a body in the road.

One person at the scene, was hit and killed by a vehicle. The events leading up to the when the person was hit are still under investigation.

Investigators said they did not know if the victim getting hit was deliberate or not. Law enforcement is encouraging the public to avoid the scene.

We will have more on the incident as we are updated.

Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

