One dead and two injured in Richland Co. car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 Northbound took the life of one and injured two.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of SCHP Troop 6, the accident took place early Saturday morning and involved three vehicles.

One vehicle hit two cars, causing a tractor to hit a guard rail and catch on fire.

The two other drivers were taken to an area hospital, and at this time, there is no update on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.