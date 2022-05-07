One dead and two injured in Richland Co. car accident

SkyView
One dead and two injured in Richland Co. accident(WCAX)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 Northbound took the life of one and injured two.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of SCHP Troop 6, the accident took place early Saturday morning and involved three vehicles.

One vehicle hit two cars, causing a tractor to hit a guard rail and catch on fire.

The two other drivers were taken to an area hospital, and at this time, there is no update on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

