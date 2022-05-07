Mother-Son, Father-Daughter Formal Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, May 7 mothers will have an opportunity to dance with their sons, and dads with their daughters for the Mother-Son, Daddy-Daughter Formal Ball.

The event will be hosted by “Let it Out Performing Arts.”

Mothers will have an opportunity to dance with their sons, and Dads with their daughters for the Mother Son, Daddy Daughter Formal Ball. (WIS)

To order tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.