Mother-Son, Father-Daughter Formal Ball
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, May 7 mothers will have an opportunity to dance with their sons, and dads with their daughters for the Mother-Son, Daddy-Daughter Formal Ball.
The event will be hosted by “Let it Out Performing Arts.”
