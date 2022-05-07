SkyView
More charges added in case against local Richland photographer

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct toward a child.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Gregg Martin was previously charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Martin was originally arrested on April 8, 2022, after deputies received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care.

Sheriff Lott announced additional charges for the photographer were added to the case.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave illegal substances.

The investigation revealed details about Martin’s encounters with the child and other victims.

He now faces 10 additional charges:

  • Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts)
  • Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts)
  • Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree
  • Kidnapping
  • Promoting Prostitution
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree

Martin was arrested again on May 6 and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

