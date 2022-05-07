SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw Co. accident leaves one dead, one injured

Car accident in Kershaw County takes a life and sends another to a hospital.
Car accident in Kershaw County takes a life and sends another to a hospital.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -An accident in Kershaw County has sent one person to the hospital and one life lost.

According to Lance Cpl Nick Pye, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on I-20 eastbound, Mile Marker 93.

The accident involved a 2015 Ford Sedan and a 2013 Infiniti Sedan which were both heading east at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided with each other and both went off the road.

Steven Kyle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to MUSC Kershaw Health.

The other driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Gregg Martin, 53, has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and...
More charges added in case against local Richland photographer
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler temps this weekend with sunshine and clouds
A formal ball at Trenholm Park
Soda City Live: Mother-Son, Daddy-Daughter Ball
83-year-old Jessie Brown and 18-year-old Sha’Neal Brown were stabbed to death on Thursday...
“Two peas in a pod:” Friends mourn the loss of Midlands daycare worker and her teenage granddaughter