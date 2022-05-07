Kershaw Co. accident leaves one dead, one injured

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -An accident in Kershaw County has sent one person to the hospital and one life lost.

According to Lance Cpl Nick Pye, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on I-20 eastbound, Mile Marker 93.

The accident involved a 2015 Ford Sedan and a 2013 Infiniti Sedan which were both heading east at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided with each other and both went off the road.

Steven Kyle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to MUSC Kershaw Health.

The other driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

