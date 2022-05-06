SkyView
Two dead after “domestic situation,” RCSD investigating

FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after what was described as a “domestic situation involving a weapon” by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at a home in Columbia on the 100 block of Haverford Drive around 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were found deceased inside the home. Deputies say another individual was detained in the same location.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

