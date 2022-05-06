SkyView
Sumter teens charged in armed robbery

Keonte K'Shawn Jackson (left) and Myasia Chanel Peoples were charged with in an armed robbery...
Keonte K'Shawn Jackson (left) and Myasia Chanel Peoples were charged with in an armed robbery in Sumter County.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said two teens were arrested in an armed robbery case.

Warrants said that on May 2, 2022 Keonte Jackson, 19 and Myasia Peoples, 19 planned the robbery against the victim. Peoples messaged them with a request to deliver personal items.

Investigators said Jackson waited for the victim to arrive and rob them at gunpoint. The victim was able to escape and contact law enforcement. Both suspects were identified and investigators said they made false statements to cover up their involvement.

Jackson and Peoples were sent to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Their bond was denied pending an appearance in Circuit Court. They are charged with Robbery, Attempted Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

