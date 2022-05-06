Sumter teens charged in armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said two teens were arrested in an armed robbery case.

Warrants said that on May 2, 2022 Keonte Jackson, 19 and Myasia Peoples, 19 planned the robbery against the victim. Peoples messaged them with a request to deliver personal items.

Investigators said Jackson waited for the victim to arrive and rob them at gunpoint. The victim was able to escape and contact law enforcement. Both suspects were identified and investigators said they made false statements to cover up their involvement.

Jackson and Peoples were sent to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Their bond was denied pending an appearance in Circuit Court. They are charged with Robbery, Attempted Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

