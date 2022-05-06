SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter officials searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Sumter officials search for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Sumter officials search for missing man with Alzheimer’s(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Kenneth Singleton, 69, was last seen in the late afternoon Thursday near his home along Roche Road in Sumter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Singleton is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a red, white and blue striped shirt.

Singleton is believed to have walked away in an unknown direction. He does not have access to a car or a phone.

Deputies have conducted multiple searches of the area through the night and will begin more extensive searches Friday morning.

If you see him, call 911, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- A line of rough weather this afternoon/evening. Cooler and drier for the weekend
FILE PHOTO
Two dead after “domestic situation,” RCSD investigating
Presbyterian College releases statement.
3 students suspended, fraternity removed following investigation into incident at Presbyterian
Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings
Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings