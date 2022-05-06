Sumter officials searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County investigators are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Kenneth Singleton, 69, was last seen in the late afternoon Thursday near his home along Roche Road in Sumter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Singleton is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a red, white and blue striped shirt.

Singleton is believed to have walked away in an unknown direction. He does not have access to a car or a phone.

Deputies have conducted multiple searches of the area through the night and will begin more extensive searches Friday morning.

If you see him, call 911, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

