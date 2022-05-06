South Carolina Association of School Administrators names South Carolina Superintendent of the Year and District Level Administrator of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) named Barnwell School District 29 (Williston) Superintendent, Dr. Marcella Shaw, the 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year Friday. SCASA also named Saluda County Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Abbey Duggins, the 2023 South Carolina District Level Administrator of the Year.

“There is no one more deserving of this award. Dr. Shaw has been effective from day one---she is relentless in the pursuit of excellent of our scholars, staff and administration. We were at a low ebb when she came, yet she created an environment for transformation,” said Annette Burnette, Chair of the Barnwell School District 29 (Williston) School Board.

SCASA Executive Director Beth Phibbs said of Duggins, “She designed and implemented a teacher induction program that receive state recognition, and because of her direct engagement with the district’s induction teachers, Saluda County has retained 100% of their first-year teachers for the past several years. We are thrilled that she has been named SCASA’s 2023 District Level Administrator of the Year.”

Both Shaw and Duggins will continue to receive recognition with SCASA through the year. Organizers said they will be providing a scholarship to the winners to be used to help a student or teacher with professional development or college courses.

The Saluda County Schools Superintendent Dr. Harvey H. Livingston said, “We are so proud of Dr. Duggins receiving this very well-deserved recognition, and it is an honor to call her a colleague and a friend.”

