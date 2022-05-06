SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County seeks public input on upcoming budget

Financial
The county’s operating budget will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is asking the public for input on the upcoming fiscal year budget.

The county’s operating budget will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. An in-person public hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Richland County Administrative Building Council Chambers. The building is located at 2020 Hampton St. in Columbia.

The council uses the budget to oversee services, programs and resources for the county. The Budget Book for 2023 details the annual spending. Under state law the council must approve a new balanced budget by July 1.

Residents interested in speaking can pre register at the hearing by emailing covid19@richlandcountysc.gov. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Residents are asked to include their name, email and topic they’d like to speak on. Written comments may also be sent to the same address.

Speakers who register will be included on the invitation list for the public hearing which will be released on May 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Keonte K'Shawn Jackson (left) and Myasia Chanel Peoples were charged with in an armed robbery...
Sumter teens charged in armed robbery
wis
FIRST ALERT- Expect a few strong/severe storms Friday and cooler temperatures this weekend
Henry Ervil Swinney
Henry Ervil Swinney arrested in child porn investigation
Area schools have announced early dismissals due to impending severe weather.
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to threat of severe weather