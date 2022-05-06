Richland County seeks public input on upcoming budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is asking the public for input on the upcoming fiscal year budget.

The county’s operating budget will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. An in-person public hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Richland County Administrative Building Council Chambers. The building is located at 2020 Hampton St. in Columbia.

The council uses the budget to oversee services, programs and resources for the county. The Budget Book for 2023 details the annual spending. Under state law the council must approve a new balanced budget by July 1.

Residents interested in speaking can pre register at the hearing by emailing covid19@richlandcountysc.gov. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Residents are asked to include their name, email and topic they’d like to speak on. Written comments may also be sent to the same address.

Speakers who register will be included on the invitation list for the public hearing which will be released on May 16, 2022.

