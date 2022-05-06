COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery that happened on campus.

The incident happened near Davis and Petigru Colleges on April 22 just after 10 p.m.

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on UofSC campus (UofSC)

The victim was walking toward Russell House when two men approached him from behind. One of the suspects presented what the victim believed to be a gun and demanded money, according to police.

The victim gave them his money and was told not to report the incident to the police. The suspects then ran away.

The two suspects were captured on video surveillance at a nearby parking garage minutes after the robbery, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating to determine if the same suspects committed a similar armed robbery in the same area, on the same day.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Police are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.