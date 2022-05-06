NAMIWalk returns to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Save the date for Saturday, May 21, 2022. The NAMIWalk is an annual community event that magnifies mental health awareness and raises essential funds for free programs & resources.

It’s coming up Saturday, May 21st at Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the program begins at noon!

