NAMIWalk returns to the Midlands

The annual NAMIWalks Your Way Mid-Carolina event will be held at May 21st at Columbia Canal &...
The annual NAMIWalks Your Way Mid-Carolina event will be held at May 21st at Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park.
By Judi Gatson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Save the date for Saturday, May 21, 2022. The NAMIWalk is an annual community event that magnifies mental health awareness and raises essential funds for free programs & resources.

It’s coming up Saturday, May 21st at Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the program begins at noon!

For more information and to register for the event, click the link here.

