LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to threat of severe weather

Below is a list of schools that will be dismissing early due to the threat of severe weather:

LEXINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE

Urgent: All Lexington District One schools will dismiss one hour early today because of potentially severe weather predicted for our area. Please check your email for details. — Lexington County School District One (@LexingtonOne) May 6, 2022

LEXINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT TWO

Due to forecasts of high winds and strong storms this afternoon that could make travel hazardous, Lexington Two schools will dismiss one hour early on Friday, May 6.

Dismissal times will be 1:10 p.m. for elementary schools, 2:10 p.m. for middle schools, and 2:50 p.m. for high schools.

Afternoon and evening activities are canceled for Friday. Stay tuned for more information coming shortly about Friday start times for Lexington Two’s SCHSL playoff games today.

LEXINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT THREE

Emergency management officials are predicting severe weather this afternoon as a line of strong thunderstorms moves in from the west. Included in this forecast is damaging wind gusts.

As a result and in an effort to get all of our Panther students and staff safely home this afternoon, we will be dismissing our schools today (Friday, May 6th) one hour earlier than normal. Please see below for specific dismissal times for each school:

B-L Primary School will dismiss students at 1:15 pm.

B-L Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:30 pm.

B-L Middle School will dismiss students at 2:00 pm.

B-L High School will dismiss students at 2:15 pm.

Anyone with questions can contact their child’s school. As always, we thank our families for working with us as we strive to keep our Panthers safe and well.

LEXINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOUR

The district issued the following statement:

A significant chance of severe weather exists for this afternoon and is forecast to begin before bus routes would typically end. Wind gusts well above 40 mph are likely inside some of these storms. To provide time for buses, students, and staff to safely complete their afternoon travel before storms arrive, schools will follow the early dismissal schedule listed below.

Lexington Four, in coordination with all Lexington County school districts, will transition to a 1-hour early dismissal for all schools, today, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Additionally, all after-school activities and athletics are canceled for today.

Early Childhood Center - 1:00 p.m.

Sandhills Primary/Elementary - 1:15 p.m.

Francis Mack Intermediate - 2:30 p.m.

Sandhills Middle School - 2:00 p.m.

Swansea High Freshman Academy - 2:15 p.m.

Swansea High - 2:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON-RICHLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather, including 60mph winds, for parts of the Lexington-Richland School District Five attendance area this afternoon and into the evening. The threshold for operating a school bus is wind gusts of 35 mph. Out of an abundance of caution, School District Five will release one hour early today, May 6, 2022. As a result, School District Five schools will dismiss as follows:

All Intermediate Schools release @ 1:30

All Elementary Schools release @ 1:45

Academy for Success release @ 2:20

All Middle Schools release @ 2:30

Spring Hill High School release @ 2:30

All Other High Schools release @ 2:45

Schools and Offices will also close one hour early. FIVE will operate as normal.

All afterschool programs and athletic events are canceled.

For any additional delays regarding school bus pick up, parents will be notified by the school district’s automated telephone system.

Any further announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

NEWBERRY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the threat of strong thunderstorms today, May 6, 2022, the School District of Newberry County will release elementary students at 1:00 pm and middle and high school students at 1:30 pm. All after-school events are cancelled, including Boys and Girls Club.

RICHLAND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE

Due to possible severe weather late this afternoon (Friday, May 6, 2022), Richland One has canceled all scheduled afterschool programs activities, including athletics games and practices.

Students will be dismissed at their normal dismissal times.

District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions this afternoon.

All other closings can be found here: https://www.wistv.com/weather/closings/

