Henry Ervil Swinney arrested in child porn investigation

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson was arrested on April 23, 2022 in a child porn investigation.

Investigators were tipped off to Swinney after a tip from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officials said Swinney distributed child sex abuse material through a file sharing link.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is the brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.