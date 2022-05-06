SkyView
Henry Ervil Swinney arrested in child porn investigation

Henry Ervil Swinney
Henry Ervil Swinney
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson was arrested on April 23, 2022 in a child porn investigation.

Investigators were tipped off to Swinney after a tip from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officials said Swinney distributed child sex abuse material through a file sharing link.

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is the brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

