Furry Friend Friday: Lola

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lola is a 4-year-old Flat-Coated Retriever up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Oftentimes, adopters come in wanting the “perfect” dog that is well-behaved and has no “issues”. There is no such thing as the perfect dog, but Lola comes pretty close!

Lola is a super sweet lady! She is so gentle, calm and loving. She just wants to be right next to you. Lola loves to be petted – especially with belly rubs and rear-end scratches. She is crate-trained and walks beautifully on a leash. Lola is fantastic with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind the cats in our outdoor feral colony either. Lola would be an ideal family dog even with little kids since she is so gentle and well-mannered.

We saved Lola from a local municipal shelter where she was surrendered for unknown reasons with her German Shepherd “sister” Ava (also up for adoption.) Her beautiful black coat was heavily matted and we had to get her fully groomed. Lola’s adopters will need to brush her to keep her coat healthy and shiny.

Lola has been living in a kennel for a month at our facility and is beginning to show some signs of depression. We hope to find this sweet girl a wonderful forever home soon!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

