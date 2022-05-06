SkyView
FIRST ALERT- A few strong storms possible this evening, then breezy and cooler this weekend

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! There’s a chance of some strong storms this afternoon and evening.

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert for this afternoon and evening as a few strong storms could develop over the region.
  • Gusty winds and an isolated brief tornado is our main concerns for this afternoon and evening. Small hail is also a possibility.
  • Partly cloudy for Saturday with a 20% chance of showers, winds will be breezy as well with highs reaching the mid 70.
  • Mother’s Day is even cooler with highs in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
  • Monday we have mid 70s with sunny skies.
  • Tuesday we have upper 70s and sunny skies once again.
First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT chance of some scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Chance is around 60% as a strong cold front moves through the region. The front will kick off a few storms that are capable of producing winds over 70mph and an isolated brief tornado. Small hail is also a concern for this evening.

Tonight we see a 40% chance of some evening showers and thunder, then we see drier and cooler air filter in with highs reach the low 60s.

Saturday is cooler! Highs are in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon the cooler air that is streaming in from the north at around 10-20mph will bring an isolated brief shower or two. Our cold front is well to our southeast and a low pressure system sits to our east and will continue to funnel in cool air into Sunday!

For Mother’s Day expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, much cooler with a northeast flow. The cooler air coming in kicks off a mostly cloudy sky, but expect no showers. It will be a bit breezy with a nice northeast flow gusting up to 15 to 20mph.

High pressure builds into Monday and clears us up! Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 70s. Tuesday is similar with lows near 51 and highs reaching the upper 70s.

Wednesday is a little warmer with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny.

Forecast Update

First Alert Friday: Showers, and storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Lows in the low 60s with a 40% chance of showers and thunder, especially during the evening.

Saturday: Breezy with a few isolated showers. (20%). Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with highs around 76.

Mother’s Day: Even cooler with highs in the low 70s. Expect a few more clouds but no real chance of rain.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

