SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home

The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.(Nina Flaherty via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, only to later realize it was actually a coyote pup.

They called a wildlife center for help.

The pup is a young male who was separated from his family, the center said.

Health officials helped determine the coyote, fortunately, did not pose a risk of rabies exposure.

Coyotes are a rabies vector species and if any of the family members had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact with the pup, it would have been euthanized and tested.

It is recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.

The pups will be raised together and given a chance to grow and learn natural behaviors in large, outdoor caging.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Sheriff Lott: Man charged in stabbing deaths of teenage daughter, mother in ‘domestic situation’
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted...
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
FILE - In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian navy...
Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship
Photos of Casey White tattoos
New photos released of escaped inmate, former corrections officer