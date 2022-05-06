SkyView
Chapin man arrested, accused of fraud, exploiting vulnerable adult

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit charged a man with exploiting a vulnerable adult.

David Gregory Crider, 50, of Chapin, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more), according to officials.

An investigation revealed that between October 1, 2021 and March 15, 2022, Crider had power of attorney for the victim and willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victim’s funds and assets. During this time, the victim lived in the Memory Care Unit at Wellmore of Lexington.

Crider was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Friday.

