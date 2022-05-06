Chapin man arrested, accused of fraud, exploiting vulnerable adult

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit charged a man with exploiting a vulnerable adult.

David Gregory Crider, 50, of Chapin, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more), according to officials.

An investigation revealed that between October 1, 2021 and March 15, 2022, Crider had power of attorney for the victim and willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victim’s funds and assets. During this time, the victim lived in the Memory Care Unit at Wellmore of Lexington.

Crider was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Friday.

