35 SC State seniors’ account balances cleared before graduation, take repayment pledge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 35 graduating seniors of South Carolina State University will now be allowed to receive their degrees during Friday night’s commencement ceremony.

An official SC State press release says account balances for the upcoming graduates have been cleared.

The recipients were asked to sign a pledge with new President Alexander Conyers, which will require them to donate at least the amount received back to the university over the next three years.

The pledge was put in place to allow future graduates to benefit in the same manner, according to the press release.

President Conyers says this is a historic milestone for these students, and he knows they tried to pay off the balances before the ceremony, but were unable to.

“It would have been a letdown for them not to be able to participate,” Conyers said.

More than $150,000 of funds were drawn from such sources liked the “Ready All to Do and Dare” fundraising campaign, that celebrated the school’s 125th birthday, and the SC State University Foundation’s GAP Scholarship Fund.

“I’m grateful that our alumni and other stakeholders have contributed in such a way to help these students cross the finish line,” Conyers said.

Spring Commencement will begin at 7 p.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. Seating in the arena will be limited to graduating seniors, SC State employees and ticketholders.

The ceremony will also be streamed on the university’s website, www.scsu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.