University of South Carolina launches public health study to improve arthritis symptoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health’s Prevention Research Center has launched a free public health study for people with arthritis. The six-week program will use the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program, but it will also include phone communication to reach people facing barriers like transportation or poor internet connection.

According to, Christine Pellegrini, an associate professor at UofSC, leading the study, regular physical activity can help ease symptoms of arthritis. She says the study will focus on the effects on pain, physical activity, blood pressure, overall function and more.

The study is free and available to people diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

To participate, people must live in the Midlands area with no plans to move from the area.

If you’re interested in signing up for the study, visit uofscwalkingstudy.com or call 803-576-7836.

