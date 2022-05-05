SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

University of South Carolina launches public health study to improve arthritis symptoms

By Hannah Cumler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health’s Prevention Research Center has launched a free public health study for people with arthritis. The six-week program will use the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease Program, but it will also include phone communication to reach people facing barriers like transportation or poor internet connection.

According to, Christine Pellegrini, an associate professor at UofSC, leading the study, regular physical activity can help ease symptoms of arthritis. She says the study will focus on the effects on pain, physical activity, blood pressure, overall function and more.

The study is free and available to people diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

To participate, people must live in the Midlands area with no plans to move from the area.

If you’re interested in signing up for the study, visit uofscwalkingstudy.com or call 803-576-7836.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Columbia Arts Academy
Soda City Live: Columbia Arts Academy offers lessons ,opportunities, and Supper performances
Art Blossoms Mother's Day weekend
Art Blossoms Mother’s Day Weekend Exhibit at Columbia Museum of Art
The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art...
Soda City Live: The Mad Hatter’s Art Party promises a good artsy time
Solaces
Luxury shoe store to host grand re-opening downtown Columbia