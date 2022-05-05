Twilite Manor resident found, Cayce police says

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An 81-year-old man with dementia was missing, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and has been found.

Police were contacted at 2 p.m. when a Twilite Manor employee drove to the Cayce PD headquarters to make an official report.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.