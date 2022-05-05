Twilite Manor resident found, Cayce police says
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An 81-year-old man with dementia was missing, according to the Cayce Police Department.
Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and has been found.
Police were contacted at 2 p.m. when a Twilite Manor employee drove to the Cayce PD headquarters to make an official report.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.