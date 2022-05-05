SkyView
Twilite Manor resident found, Cayce police says

Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and was last seen around 11:30 a.m.
Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and was last seen around 11:30 a.m.(Cayce Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An 81-year-old man with dementia was missing, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and has been found.

Police were contacted at 2 p.m. when a Twilite Manor employee drove to the Cayce PD headquarters to make an official report.

