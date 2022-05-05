SkyView
Taylor Watford Foundation to hold their first annual 5k Hope Run/Walk in Cayce

The Taylor Watford Foundation is holding their first annual 5k Hope/Walk Run.
The Taylor Watford Foundation is holding their first annual 5k Hope/Walk Run.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Taylor Watford Foundation is holding their first annual 5k Hope Run/Walk.

Organizers said the run begins at 8 a.m. on May, 21, 2022. Runners will gather behind the Brookland Cayce High School before taking to the route.

Tickets start at $25 for ages 11 and. Tickets are $15 for 10 and under. After May 13 ticket prices rise to $35 and $20 respectively.

There are awards, door prizes and $100 cash prize for the top female and male finishers. To register click the link here.

The foundation takes their name from the Watford family. They lost their son Taylor at 28-years-old to an overdose. The organization works to help the community in the fight against substance abuse and support for mental health. More information about them can be found at the link here.




More information about the run can be found on the event’s Facebook page here.

