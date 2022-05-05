SkyView
Sumter Police investigating after man shot during birthday robbery

A birthday celebration was interrupted at around 2 a.m. when two armed and masked men knocked...
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said an armed robbery Thursday morning left one man in the hospital.

Investigators aid the 52-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition after the shooting on Royal Ave.

A birthday celebration was interrupted at around 2 a.m. when two armed and masked men knocked on the door. The suspects forced their way into the home and ordered everyone to the ground.

The robbers demanded belongings such as purses, wallets, jewelry and cell phones. A gunshot was fired and hit one of the five victims.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is being encouraged to call 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

