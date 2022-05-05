Stuck at a train crossing? Why that may become a thing of the past in the capital city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Raise your hand if you have had to wait at a Columbia railroad crossing for a very, very long time. The railroad tracks, as we currently know them, may be leaving the train station soon - thanks to a city-wide renovation plan.

This week, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced a plan with substantial steps to finally separate the rails from the roadways. But other plans to do this in the past have failed. Why might this one work this time?Mayor Rickenmann joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on her WIS Midday show to explain how the project would separate the railroads from the roadways in a variety of methods. Those include elevating a roadway over a section of the tracks, elevating tracks over the road, and doing away with a portion of tracks.

The plan estimate is between $180 and $220 million needed in funding. Money sources would be the city of Columbia, Richland County, the state, and the federal government.

Mayor Rickenmann says the project will transform the city in a variety of ways beyond just ending a travel nuisance to commuters.

