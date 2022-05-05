SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: The Mad Hatter’s Art Party promises a good artsy time

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday at the Robert Mills House & Gardens, the largest art festival in Columbia. It’s the Mad Hatter’s Art Party. Alexandra White is the coordinator of the festival. 

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art...
The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector.(WIS)

She’s also a participant showing her own paintings as “Abstract Alexandra.” She appeared on Soda City Live to talk about the festival being created during a time of the pandemic and shutdowns in 2020. 

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art...
The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector.(WIS)

The group, South Carolina Artists, designed the Mad Hatter’s Art Party to create an enjoyable and safe atmosphere for both exhibiting artists and the public to support the arts, enjoy the outdoors, talking directly with creatives, and just being together again.

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art...
The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector.(WIS)

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector.

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art...
The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector.(WIS)

The Mad Hatter’s Art Party is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert Mills House and Gardens. That’s at 1616 Blanding Street in downtown Columbia. Don’t forget in addition to the art, there will be dancing, live poetry, costume and hat contests, and many fine crafts.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Columbia Arts Academy
Soda City Live: Columbia Arts Academy offers lessons ,opportunities, and Supper performances
Art Blossoms Mother's Day weekend
Art Blossoms Mother’s Day Weekend Exhibit at Columbia Museum of Art
University of South Carolina launches public health study to improve arthritis symptoms
Solaces
Luxury shoe store to host grand re-opening downtown Columbia