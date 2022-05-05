Soda City Live: The Mad Hatter’s Art Party promises a good artsy time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday at the Robert Mills House & Gardens, the largest art festival in Columbia. It’s the Mad Hatter’s Art Party. Alexandra White is the coordinator of the festival.

The mission of the South Carolina Artists is to create a balance of all the visual forms of art featuring all of the best artists from all over the Southeast showing original works of art, with a price range to appeal to every type of collector. (WIS)

She’s also a participant showing her own paintings as “Abstract Alexandra.” She appeared on Soda City Live to talk about the festival being created during a time of the pandemic and shutdowns in 2020.

The group, South Carolina Artists, designed the Mad Hatter’s Art Party to create an enjoyable and safe atmosphere for both exhibiting artists and the public to support the arts, enjoy the outdoors, talking directly with creatives, and just being together again.

The Mad Hatter’s Art Party is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert Mills House and Gardens. That’s at 1616 Blanding Street in downtown Columbia. Don’t forget in addition to the art, there will be dancing, live poetry, costume and hat contests, and many fine crafts.

