Soda City Live: Columbia Arts Academy offers lessons ,opportunities, and Supper performances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School will be out for the Summer soon and if you’re looking for a way to keep your child productive, the Columbia Arts Academy runs 7 days a week with openings for lessons in pretty much any instrument.

The Columbia Arts Academy has tons of opportunities for performances in and out of the state.

Last year the academy had an opportunity to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earlier this year they performed at Graceland and next year Carnegie Hall.

There will also be a few Summer performances to look out for.

Maybe you want to get lessons for your child or just yourself, click here for more information.

