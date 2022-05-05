COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 10 men, mostly teenagers, involved in four homicides in 2022.

The shooting happened on April 17, just a day after several people were injured in a shooting at Columbiana Mall.

The shooting happened at 8100 Garners Ferry Road at 12:30 p.m. Deputies found 17-year-old Desmond Wilson shot dead in the breezeway of the apartment building.

17-year-old Jonathan Paul Johnson, Jr., is charged with murder. Lott said during the conference that Johnson, Jr. will be charged as an adult.

We want to warn you, the following video may be disturbing to some viewers:

Investigators are still searching for another suspect in this case. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

On January 10, deputies responded to a home on Hickory Hill Road in Eastover after a welfare check led to the discovery of a man’s body. The man was later identified as Lewis Jenerette, 81. Jenerette had been shot in the upper body.

An investigation led to the first arrest of Jadon Harper, 18, who was charged with burglary, murder and grand larceny.

Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Later, it was determined that Harper and four other teens broke into the Jenerette’s home, killing him and stealing several items from his house, including his car, according to RCSD.

Andre Arthur, 18, Chance Jones, 19, Durya Perry, 19, and Trenton Morris, 19 were arrested and charged with murder and burglary.

Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Morris, known on the street as “Cuttabutt” faces separate homicide charges in relation to another deadly shooting.

At around 5:30 p.m. on April 16, deputies were called to 1500 Longwood Road to reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Khalief Haltiwanger, 19.

An investigation revealed that Haltiwanger got out of a car at the location of the shooting and was shot by other people in the car, according to deputies.

Three men face charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Haltiwanger’s death. Trenton “Cuttabutt” Morris, 19, Dedrick Garrick, 23, and Narelius Stephens, 24, according to Lott.

Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The third shooting happened on February 19 at 1601 Longcreek Drive just after midnight, according to deputies.

At the scene, deputies found a teen with multiple gunshot wounds laying outside a building. The victim was later identified as Saveon Robinson, 19.

Three men have been arrested in connection with Robinson’s death: Jayun Harrison, 19, Winston Lobban, 20, and Jamaris Quattlebaum, 19, according to Lott.

Sheriff Lott calls for end of gun violence after several teens arrested in deadly shootings (Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Quattlebaum is facing additional charges, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting that happened on March 29 in the 1500 block of St. Andrews Road.

Sheriff Lott stated:

If you look at the names of those we have arrested, not one is over 25 years old. This senseless gun violence is not going to stop until something changes with our kids. We have a 19-year-old charged with two different murders within 4 months. Nothing will change until the mindset of our community and our children changes. There is a complete disregard for human life right now across this country. It is not just a Richland County problem but the change needs to start somewhere. I’m asking our citizens to be a part of that change and help find solutions to this.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.