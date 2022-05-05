SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials: Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn

Henry Ervil Swinney
Henry Ervil Swinney
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that the brother of the Clemson Tigers head football coach was one of three Upstate men arrested in recent child sexual exploitation investigations.

Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson was arrested on Apr. 23 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material.

According to an arrest warrant, Swinney distributed the material through a “Mega” file sharing link.

Henry Swinney III
Henry Swinney III(Pickens Co. Detention Center)

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Henry Swinney is the brother of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

FOX Carolina reached out to a Clemson spokesperson for comment on the arrest.

Investigators also arrested a second Pickens County man, 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein, who they said was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material after a separate investigation. He is facing 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Carson Radlein
Carson Radlein(Pickens Co. Detention Center)

Also announced on Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office said they arrested 55-year-old Gordon Helton Jr. of Greer for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Gordon Helton
Gordon Helton(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Helton is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Expect a few strong/severe storms Friday and cooler temperatures this weekend
Lonnie Cheeks is a resident of Twilite Manor and was last seen around 11:30 a.m.
Twilite Manor resident found, Cayce police says
Columbia Arts Academy
Soda City Live: Columbia Arts Academy
Art Blossoms Mother's Day weekend
Soda City Live: Art Blossoms Mother's Day Weekend Exhibit
South Carolina state flag
South Carolina to adjust House district lines in voting rights lawsuit