Luxury shoe store to host grand re-opening downtown Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Solaces Boutique was once located in Columbiana Mall and has now relocated to downtown Columbia at 613 Lady Street.

The grand re-opening will be Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 starting at 11 a.m.

Food, door prizes, discounts, and more will be available to customers that visit for the opening.

For more information on products and the store, click here.

