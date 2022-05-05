Luxury shoe store to host grand re-opening downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Solaces Boutique was once located in Columbiana Mall and has now relocated to downtown Columbia at 613 Lady Street.

The grand re-opening will be Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 starting at 11 a.m.

Food, door prizes, discounts, and more will be available to customers that visit for the opening.

