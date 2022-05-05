SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Is it cake? Hyper-realistic cakes with Joi Kyles

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve seen the Netflix show then you know its possible to have cakes that resemble real objects.

Owner of Joi Filled Cakes shows us just how realistic her cakes are on Soda City Live.

For more information on these fascinating cakes visit here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Solaces
Luxury shoe store to host grand re-opening downtown Columbia
Dirty Water Raw Juice
Clean Drinking with Dirty Water Raw Juices
Soda City Live: Canvases With Candace
Mother’s Day painting classes with CWC Studio
Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees
Soda City Live: Inaugural 5Kaden Race to raise money for amputees