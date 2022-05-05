Guilty verdict in Kershaw County murder case of disappeared man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County man has been found guilty in a murder case that involved a disappeared man and a shallow grave.

Clinton Warren Beebe, 41, was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall.

The South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said jurors heard testimony about the Dec. 29, 2016 murder.

Investigators said Beebe shot and killed Adam Davis at Beebe’s home in Bethune, SC. Davis and Beebe had been friends and had visited a bar earlier that evening.

Shortly after arriving at the house Beebe’s wife Dani Beebe came home form work. Investigators said she drove the two men to get beer and to a narcotics transaction.

The three headed back to the house. Dani Beebe testified in court that her husband retrieved a handgun. Then, without provocation he shot Davis in the the head while he was sitting in a chair.

Davis died instantly. Beebe eventually admitted to firing the shot that killed Davis.

Testimony said the couple placed Davis’ body inside Dani Beebe’s 2002 Acura MDX and moved him. His body was initially buried on property owned by Clinton Beebe’s family. That night Beebe to returned to the body and disposed of Davis’ cell phone in a nearby river.

Investigators said he attempted to cover up the shooting. His efforts included destroying the murder weapon and the chair Davis was sitting in. Beebe replaced the seats in the car and tried to destroy the vehicle by having a friend take it to a shredding company in Darlington County.

The disappearance of Davis led to a 21 month investigation. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) interviewed multiple witnesses in the case. An anonymous letter eventually led law enforcement to the shallow grave with Davis’ body inside.

Evidence eventually led investigators to the couple and they were charged with murder in 2018.

Beebe denied his involvement on multiple occasions.

Dani Beebe met with investigators and provided additional details on the shooting in March 2022. She told law enforcement about repairs and changes made to the home to conceal the shooting. She also told investigators that her husband had moved Davis’ remains to a second site in Lee County.

