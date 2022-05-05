SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Expect a few strong/severe storms Friday and cooler temperatures this weekend

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Friday for a line of strong showers and storms
  • The biggest threat will be gusty winds, heavy rain, damaging wind, and small hail
  • Cooler temperatures will arrive over the weekend with highs in the 70s.
First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT for Friday afternoon/ evening as a strong cold front arrives to the region from the west. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. There will be a strong southwest wind at around 10-20mph that brings in more moisture ahead of the front.

There’s a 70% chance of rain and storms from around 4pm to 9pm across the Midlands. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain is possible.

Saturday we have a 20% chance of showers in the early morning hours and then mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s. The humidity levels will be going down during the afternoon as cooler and drier air filters in from the northwest.

Forecast Update

First Alert Friday: Showers, and storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: An early morning shower (20%). Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with highs around 77.

Mother’s Day: Even cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Drier air moves in with a few clouds.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

