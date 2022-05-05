Columbia Fireflies announce second Fireworks with the Phil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time the Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra are bringing fireworks and music to Columbia.

The Fireworks with the Phil event is is returning to Segra Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $10. Children 2 and under will be free to for families to bring. Children 3 to 7 can receive up to $2 off Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star Seats or Reserved Seats.

An all you can eat buffet option is available starting at $25 a person.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the link here or by calling the box office at 803-726-4487.

Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank said. “This year will be bigger and better with an even larger fireworks show than last year. Fireworks with the Phil is going to quickly become a tradition for people of the Midlands to attend each year and celebrate the Independence Day holiday.”

First launched in 2021, the fireworks display is presented by Prisma Health. It sold out last year amid reduced capacity. For 2022 those restrictions are lifted so more tickets are available.

Music Director Morihiko Nakahara. “Segra Park is the perfect place for us to celebrate America and our community through stirring music and spectacular fireworks.” Nakahara’s schedule for the night includes music from across 245 years of American history.

