SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Car hits pedestrian in fatal collision

Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a fatal collision around 9 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Two Notch Road near Baldwin Road in Columbia and hit a pedestrian.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

An adult deer tick
DPH: Man diagnosed with first case of Powassan virus in Connecticut
The race for the South Carolina State Superintendent of Education is heating up.
First black male teacher wins South Carolina Teacher of the Year
Frustration grows among commuters as Hard Scrabble Road widening project faces delays
Frustration grows among commuters as Hard Scrabble Road widening project faces delays
Hard Scrabble Road widening
Frustration grows among commuters as Hard Scrabble Road widening project faces delays