Art Blossoms Mother’s Day Weekend Exhibit at Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for something to do in the Columbia area for moms this weekend, The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting its 2nd “Art Blossoms” Mother’s Day Weekend exhibit.

The exhibit will kick off Wednesday, May 4 and run from Thursday, May 5 until Sunday, May 8.

The Weekend will also host workshops, brunches, and exhibits in the plaza in the museum itself and around the area.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.