First black male teacher wins South Carolina Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The 2023 Teacher of the Year winner is Deion Jamison from the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

Deion was announced as the winner by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Jamison grew up in Orangeburg, and now teaches for the Legacy Early College in Greenville. He was the first black male teacher, and also the first public charter school teacher to earn the Teacher of the Year title.

The finalists were:

